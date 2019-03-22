Spotify starts licensing talks with music rights owners: FT

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is in early stages of high-stakes licensing talks with music rights owners that will affect its profit margins for years to come, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The streaming service must reach deals with Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF)-owned Universal Music, Sony (NYSE:SNE) Music, and Warner Music, which together control about two-thirds of Spotify's catalogue.

Rather than draft up new deals, the sides would also extend their current arrangements for another year.

The negotiations start as Spotify appeals a U.S. court ruling that would give songwriters a big pay raise from music played on its platform.

