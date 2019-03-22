Goldman cuts chances of May's Brexit ratification to 50%

Goldman Sachs cuts the chances of Theresa May's Brexit deal being ratified to 50% from 60% and increases its probability of a "no-deal" Brexit to 15% from 5%.

The bank keeps it estimated probability of no Brexit at 35%.

Goldman changed its estimates after European Union leaders agreed to extend the deadline by at least two weeks.

If U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May can't get Parliament's approval for her deal by then, she'll have to decide on whether the U.K. will leave without an agreement or request a much longer extension.

The British pound is basically flat against the U.S. dollar at $1.3108, after rising about 0.2% in early Friday trading in London.

ETFs: FXB, OTC:GBB, DGBP, UGBP