Indonesia airline seeks to cancel 737 MAX 8 jet order: NY Times

Indonesia's national airline has told Boeing (NYSE:BA) it wants to cancel an order of 49 737 MAX 8 jets, saying that its passengers have lost confidence in the model after two crashes in five months, the New York Times reports.

Boeing has already delivered on of the planes under the order to Garuda Indonesia. The overall deal has been estimated to be worth $4.9B.

The airline's officials will meet with Boeing executives in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday to discuss alternatives.

Boeing is down 0.3% in premarket trading.

