Futures indicate a weak opening for U.S. stocks

U.S. stock futures point to opening in the red, following the decline in Europe's stock markets as weaker-than-expected German manufacturing data fuels concern about global economic growth.

Futures indicate a 0.4% decline at the open for S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while Nasdaq futures fall 0.3% .

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index falls 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index declines 0.6% .

The Dollar Index rises 0.4% to 96.71 as the Euro weakens 0.7% against the dollar.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.1% .

Crude oil falls 0.7% to $59.57 per barrel as gold rises 0.3% to $1,311.40 per ounce.

2-year Treasury yield falls 3 basis points to 2.383%, while the 10-year yield is down almost 4 bps to 2.499%.