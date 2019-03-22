Chegg prices upsized offering of $700M of 0.125% convertible senior notes due 2025

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) has priced $700M of 0.125% convertible senior notes due March 15, 2025.

Initial purchasers have an option to purchase up to an additional $100M of notes.

The sale is expected to close on March 26.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Chegg, and interest of 0.125% per year will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2019.

Chegg expects to use ~$85.1M of the net proceeds of ~$682.7M to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, ~$20M to repurchase 504,286 shares of its common stock at $39.66 per share and the remaining net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

