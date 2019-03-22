AMG announces pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes offering

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) has priced its underwritten public offering of $280M of Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 at a price equal to 100% of par.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $42M of Junior Subordinated Notes.

The offering is expected to close on March 27, 2019.

The Junior Subordinated Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.875% per year and will be payable quarterly in arrears on March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30 of each year, commencing on June 30, 2019.

Net proceeds will be used to pay down company's revolving credit facility.