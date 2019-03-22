Titan Medical closes public offering

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) closes its previous public offering dated March 18.

The Company issued 7,352,941 units for gross proceeds of ~$25M. Each Unit was issued at a price of $3.40/unit.

The Agent also exercised, in full, the over-allotment option of an additional 1,102,941 units for additional gross proceeds of ~$3.75M.

The net proceeds will be used to fund continued development work in connection with SPORT Surgical System, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Previously: Titan Medical files final prospectus (March 19)