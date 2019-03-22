Hibbett Sports beat estimates in Q4, shares down 2% premarket.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.8% in Q4.

E-commerce sales comprised of 10.6% of total sales.

Gross margin rate decreased 40 bps to 31.1%.

Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses rate up 230 bps to 25.5%.

Store count +84 Y/Y to 1,163.

During the quarter, company repurchased 3,900 shares of common stock for $0.1M.

The company expects to open ~10 to 15 new store with approximately 95 store closures in FY2020.

FY2020 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: -1% to +1%; Adjusted gross margin: +35 bps to +55 bps; SG&A expense: +15 bps to +25 bps; Diluted EPS: $1.50 to $1.70; Adjusted EPS: $1.80 to $2; Tax rate: ~24.5%; Capex: ~18M to $22M; Share buyback: ~$10M to $15M.

HIBB -1.77% premarket.

Previously: Hibbett Sports beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (March 22)