German 10-year yield falls below zero on weak manufacturing report

German 10-year bond yields fell below zero for the first time in more than two years and the euro slid after a key gauge indicated the country's manufacturing activity contracted.

The euro weakened by 0.6% against the U.S. dollar to $1.1311, making European bonds more attractive for foreign investors on a currency-hedged basis.

Germany's 10-year yield fell 4 basis points to zero, its lowest point since October 2016, meanwhile the 10-year Treasury yield also fell 4 bps to 2.491%.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index for German manufacturing sank to 44.7, the lowest level since 2012 and below economists' median estimate of 48.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, EWG, DAX, OTC:ERO, GF, DRR, DXGE, HEWG, ULE, DBGR, EUFX, URR, FGM, QDEU, DEUR, FLGR, UEUR