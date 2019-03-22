Tiffany down 4% on mixed Q4 results

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comparable-store sales declined 1% in Q4.

Geographic revenue: Americas: $618M (flat); Asia-Pacific: $316M (-1%); Japan: $196M (+3%); Europe: $162M (-3%); Other: $29M (-25%).

Gross margin rate -10 bps to 63.8%.

Operating margin rate dropped 300 bps to 20.3%.

Inventory increased 8% Y/Y to $2.43B.

Store count +6 Y/Y to 321.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: increase by a low-single-digit percentage; Comparable sales: Low-single-digit growth; Operating margin rate: slightly above Y/Y; Tax rate: ~23%; Diluted EPS: increase by a mid-single-digit percentage; Free cash flow: at least $400M; Capex: $350M.

TIF -4.06% premarket.

