Sorrento's Scilex merges with Semnur Pharma; shares up 2% premarket

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) is up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that subsidiary Scilex Pharmaceuticals has merged with Mountain View, CA-based Semnur Pharmaceuticals. The combined company will do business as Scilex Holding Company.

Sorrento's 77% in Scilex Pharma will translate into 58% stake in Scilex Holding. Lead commercial product will be ZTlido (lidocaine topical system 1.8%), approved by the FDA last month for the relief of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (post-shingles pain). Lead pipeline candidate will be Semnur's SP102, a non-opioid corticosteroid gel, in Phase 3 development for the treatment of lumbar radicular pain/sciatica, a Fast Track indication in the U.S.