Deutsche Bank U.S. employees said to get bulk of bonuses: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) U.S. employees are receiving the bulk of the bank's reduced bonus pool, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

For 2018, EUR 1.9B were set aside for bonuses, down from EUR 2.2B in 2017. The biggest reduction came in the investment bank, which saw its bonus pool shrink to EUR 1.2B from EUR 1.4B.

Deutsche Bank has been pruning its bonus pool almost every year since 2010 to lower expenses and comply with European Union rules on executive pay as the lender cuts jobs.

The bank's employee count was reduced by 6% while the bonus pool was cut by 14%.

Previously: Deutsche Bank -3.3% after wider-than-expected Q4 loss (Feb. 1)