Greenbrier -3.5% after issuing below consensus Q2 earnings guidance

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) -3.5% pre-market after providing a disappointing FQ2 outlook, saying it expects to report EPS of $0.36-$0.38 vs. $0.42 analyst consensus estimate and $1.91 in the same period a year ago.

But GBX expects Q2 revenue of ~$650M, up from $629M in the year-ago quarter and well above $574M consensus.

GBX cites poor manufacturing execution in Romania compounded by supplier delivery failures and railcar contract loss contingencies, lower overhead absorption due to increased labor costs and lower railcar build activity at the Gunderson manufacturing, and continued challenges in railcar repair operations, including extreme winter weather and closure costs.

The company says it received orders for 3,800 new railcars with aggregate value of nearly $450M during the quarter, consistent with expectations; new railcar backlog totals 26K units valued at $2.7B.