Trump says Fed's hikes hindered U.S. growth: Fox Business

President Donald Trump says the U.S. economic growth would have topped 4% instead of 3.1% if the Federal Reserve hadn't raised rates during 2018.

He also told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo in an interviewed to be aired Friday morning that he doesn't care if he "influenced or not" the Fed's decision to put rate hikes on hold.

"The world is slowing, but we're not slowing, and frankly if we didn't have somebody that would raise interest rates and do quantitative tightening, we would have been at over 4 (%)" growth, he said.

As for the ongoing talks with China to reach a trade deal, "I think we're getting very close," he said. "That doesn't mean we get there, but I think we're getting very close."

