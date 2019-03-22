BD affirms confidence in Lutonix DCB after FDA advisory

In a statement, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) says it stands behind the preclinical and clinical data supporting the safety and effectiveness of its LUTONIX drug-coated balloon after it conducted a comprehensive review of all available data and analyses. The company took action after the FDA issued an advisory on March 15 indicating potential increased long-term mortality associated with paclitaxel-coated balloons and paclitaxel-eluting stents.

The agency acknowledged that the cause of the potential increased mortality is unknown, based on a limited review of data (not designed to be pooled) from less than 1,000 patients from three studies with five-year data conducted by the company, Medtronic and Cook Medical.