BlackRock in talks to buy software firm eFront: WSJ

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is in advanced talks to buy French software firm eFront, as the world's biggest money manager seeks to become a larger force in technology used by Wall Street, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The price for eFront could be $1B-$1.5B, two of the people said.

Among its offerings, the software company provides reporting on private equity and alternatives for financial institutions and tracks such things as deals, fees, and fundraising.

The deal could be announced within days, but no deal has been signed yet and there's still a chance the talks fail to result in a transaction.

