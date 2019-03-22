YRC Worldwide, Teamsters reach tentative contract deal

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +8.3% pre-market after reaching a tentative agreement with the Teamsters union on a new contract covering thousands of workers.

A current labor deal was set to expire March 31, and as recently as last week, both sides remained apart on long-term wage and benefit packages; the union membership still must ratify the agreement.

The Teamsters wanted YRC to expand the pool of available money for wages and benefits after the union had granted givebacks several years ago to help the company regain its financial footing.