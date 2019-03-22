More on Destination XL Group's Q4 beat

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reports comparable-store sales growth of 3.1% in Q4.
Gross margin rate fell 150 bps to 43.5%.
Merchandise margins down 160 bps Y/Y, primarily due to a shift in revenues from core private label to fashion and branded merchandise and the impact of wholesale segment.
SG&A expense rate improved 300 bps to 38.3% .
Adjusted EBITDA grew 36% to $6.8M.
Inventories up 3.4% Y/Y to $106.8M.
Store count -10 Y/Y to 332.
