Conatus Pharma's emricasan flunks late-stage NASH study; shares down 54% premarket

Nano cap Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) is down 54% premarket on light volume on the heels of its release of topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENCORE-NF, evaluating emricasan in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with fibrosis.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of treated patients experiencing at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH at week 72 compared to placebo. In fact, emricasan failed to keep up with placebo. The response rates in the 5 mg emricasan arm, the 50 mg emricasan arm and the control arm were 11.2%, 12.3%, and 19.0%, respectively.

CEO Steven Mento, Ph.D. says, “Although emricasan did not have the desired effect in these earlier-stage NASH fibrosis patients, we believe its demonstrated biomarker activity across a broad spectrum of liver disease warrants continued evaluation in more advanced-stage NASH cirrhosis patients. We look forward to seeing the additional data readouts expected over the coming months and reviewing the totality of these results with our collaborators at Novartis to determine the most appropriate path forward.”