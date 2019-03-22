Spark Networks to buy dating app Zoosk in $255M deal

Spark Networks (NYSEMKT:LOV) +9.2% pre-market after agreeing to acquire dating app company Zoosk for $255M in cash and stock.

Spark says the acquisition will create the second largest online dating platform in North America and the second largest publicly-listed dating company in the world, more than doubling its monthly paying subscribers to more than 1M globally.

The company says two-thirds of revenues will be generated in North America as a result of the deal, advancing its goal of building a growing and profitable presence of scale in the world's largest dating market.