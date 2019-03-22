Investors pull out of equity funds, turn to bond funds: BofAML

Global equity funds saw big outflows this week, a stark contrast to last week's inflows, as fears over economic growth drove investors to hunt for yield in credit and turn to safer assets such as bonds.

Investors pulled about $20.7B from equity funds in the week to March 20, while $12.1B flowed into bond funds, the most since January of last year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists noted on Friday, citing EPFR data.

Even though stocks have been rising globally this year, equity funds have experienced $66.8B of outflows YTD.

For bond funds, $6.6B have poured into investment-grade bond funds, while $3.2B flowed into high-yield bond funds and EM debt drew in $1.2B.

Bond ETFs: EMB, PCY, DHF, EDF, EDI, TEI, VTA, GHY, EMLC, EDD, VWOB, EMD, HYB, ELD, HIO, FSD, MSD, HYI