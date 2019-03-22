Kalytera reports positive mid-stage data evaluating CBD in prevention of acute GVHD

Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCQB:KALTF) reports positive data from its ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the prevention of acute graft versus host disease (“GVHD”) following bone marrow transplant.

The study will evaluate the PK profile, safety, and efficacy of CBD at doses of 75, 150, and 300 mg BID.

To date, 3 of the 12 patients in the first cohort have died from causes unrelated to GVHD. The data for the remaining 9 patients demonstrate encouraging preliminary evidence of efficacy.

No patients in the first cohort of the study have developed grades 3 or 4 acute GVHD while receiving oral CBD treatment, and only one patient developed grade 2 acute GVHD.

The first cohort in Phase 2 study is the low dose cohort, with patients receiving only 75 mg of CBD twice daily ("BID").

The company is now enrolling the second 12-patient cohort which will receive 150 mg of CBD BID.