Chinese rivals push into Apple's upmarket

Chinese smartphone companies are using improved hardware and innovative features to woo customers in the upmarket $500 to $800 device range, which could create more regional problems for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones.

Chinese retailers have noticed a shift towards domestic brands like Huawei and Oppo.

Huawei's share of the upmarket segment grew to 26.6% last year from 8.8%, according to Counterpoint data. Apple's share dropped from 81.2% to 54.6% after last year's iPhone line failed to gain traction.

Counterpoint research director Neil Shah: “Most Chinese smartphone buyers are not ready to shell out beyond $1,000 for a phone. This left a gap in the below-$800 segment, which Chinese vendors grabbed with both hands.”