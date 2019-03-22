More Biogen downgrades in premarket analyst action

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (44% upside) price target at Stifel citing its allure as an acquisition target. Shares down 1% premarket.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) upgraded to Outperform with a $162 (17% upside) price target at Baird.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) downgraded to Underweight with a $210 (7% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley after its aducanumab flop. Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup and UBS. Shares down 1% premarket.