Healthcare 

Bluebird bio opens new facility in North Carolina

|About: bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)|By:, SA News Editor

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) officially opens its first wholly owned manufacturing facility in Durham, N.C., that will produce lentiviral vector for the company’s investigational gene and cell therapies, including: bb2121 and bb21217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and potentially LentiGlobin for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease.

The facility also includes warehouse and quality control testing laboratories.

In addition to the Durham facility, bluebird bio also has multi-year agreements with three manufacturing partners in the U.S. and Europe.

Shares are down 1% premarket.

