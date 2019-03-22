Hyundai shareholders turn back Elliott in proxy vote

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) shareholders reject Elliott Management’s demands for a big dividend boost and board seats, dealing a blow to the hedge fund’s campaign to shake up the company.
Shareholders turned back Elliott's proposals for one-time dividends totaling 7T South Korean won ($6.2B), more than 6x the amount proposed by Hyundai's board, on the grounds that the company needed to increase investment in new technologies at a time of declining profit.
Elliott also sought a combined five board nominees at Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis to address “governance shortcomings,” citing investments in non-core assets.
Elliott still may try to seek a voice in Hyundai's coming restructuring, which many investors view as part of an effort by the Chung family to transfer company ownership from father to son.
