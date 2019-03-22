Biogen and Eisai launch late-stage study of BAN2401 in Alzheimer's

Shrugging off modest mid-stage results and Roche's decision to bail on its amyloid beta candidate crenezumab, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announce the launch of a global Phase 3 clinical trial, Clarity AD, evaluating anti-amyloid beta protofibril monoclonal antibody BAN2401 in patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Clarity AD will enroll 1,566 patients with mild cognitive impairment due to AD or mild AD dementia with confirmed amyloid pathology in the brain. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in a scale called CDR-SB at month 18.

Additional efficacy measures include the ADCOMS and ADAS-cog scales and brain amyloid levels.

BIIB is down 1% premarket.

