Papa John's adds Shaquille O'Neal to board; shares +4.0%

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) jumps 4.0% in premarket trading after the pizza restaurant chain names Shaquille O'Neal to its board and enters a marketing agreement with the NBA champion.

O'Neal will also invest in nine Papa John's restaurants in the Atlanta area.

This isn't O'Neal's first foray into the restaurant business. He owns a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise in Atlanta and he's the founder and owner of Big Chicken, a fast casual fried chicken restaurant in Las Vegas, and Shaquille's a fine dining restaurant in Los Angeles.

