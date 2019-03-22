Lumentum +4.8% as JPMorgan sees iPhone volume risk subsiding

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is up 4.8% premarket as JPMorgan upgrades to Overweight, with higher earnings expectations as it sees iPhone volume stabilization mitigating a key risk.

The firm joins more than a dozen others in a near-universal bullish chorus.

It's got lower concerns about "customer concentration with Apple" after the phone shipment outlook stabilized, "which should drive focus back to strong fundamentals in the core business," writes Samik Chatterjee. JPMorgan has boosted profit expectations for 2019-2021. (h/t Bloomberg)

It's raised its price target to $65 from $50, implying 25% upside.