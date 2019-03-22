Lululemon -2% as Wedbush downgrade sees less margin upside ahead

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) -2.2% pre-market after Wedbush downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $155 price target, cut from $176.

Wedbush's Jen Redding says while she continues to see LULU as best in class among specialty retailers, she is moving to the sidelines in anticipation of potentially less margin upside ahead as she now forecasts gross margin below Wall Street estimates, drawing on data points including assortment, average price and average full price ticket value.

Redding expects measured guidance for the company, "as a turbulent February likely hits LULU just as hard as the rest of retail, which may be taken less positively by investors given the notable growth metrics and margin expansion the retailer has typically posted in recent quarters."