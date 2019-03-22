JinkoSolar slides ~6% on Q4 earnings miss

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is down 5.8% (pre-market) as the company reports lower than expected Q4 earnings and revenues

Saw total solar module shipments below guidance range, at 3,618 megawatts, +45.8% Y/Y and +22.5% sequentially

CEO Kangping Chen said, “US demand continues to strengthen thanks to the introduction of the solar Investment Tax Credit which is expected to generate robust growth during 2H 2019.”

JKS expects Q1 2019 total solar module shipments to be ~2.8 GW-3.0 GW; FY 2019, estimates total solar module shipments to be ~14.0 GW to 15.0 GW.

