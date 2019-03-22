BlackRock -1.2% after deal to buy eFront for $1.3B

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) falls 1.2% after agreeing to buy 100% of the equity interests in eFront, an alternative investment management software firm, for $1.3B in cash.

The purchase adds to BlackRock's Aladdin investment operating platform used by more than 225 institutions; eFront serves more than 700 clients and provides technology for managing the alternatives investment lifecycle, including due diligence, portfolio planning, performance, and risk analysis.

The deal will be funded with a combination of existing corporate liquidity and debt and is expected to be minimally dilutive to EPS but not dilutive on a cash basis.

Separately from the acquisition, BlackRock entered an agreement to repurchase ~3.1M of its shares at $412.84 per share in a private transaction.

Previously: BlackRock in talks to buy software firm eFront: WSJ (March 22)