BRP +5.11% post Q4 results

BRP (DOOO +5.1% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 22.8% Y/Y to C$1.51B.

Year-Round Products C$88.5M (+17.4% Y/Y); Seasonal Products C$140.4M (+32.1% Y/Y); Powersports PAC and OEM Engines C$15.5M (+8.2% Y/Y) & Marine C$31.8M (+31.2% Y/Y).

North American retail sales for powersports vehicles and outboard engines increased by 7% Y/Y, the increase was driven by Year-Round Products.

Gross profit margin declined by 80 bps to 22.2%, due to higher commodity, production and distribution costs, partially offset by a higher volume of 3WV, snowmobiles and PAC sold.

Operating margin also declined 120 bps to 8.4% & Normalized EBITDA margin also declined 115 bps to 12.08%.

The company acquired 100% of Alumacraft Holdings, Alumacraft Boat and 100% of Triton Industries.

BRP’s subordinate voting shares were listed in the US on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DOOO.

Approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10/share payable on April 12, 2019.

2020 Guidance: Year-Round Products up 12% to 17%Y/Y; Seasonal Products flat to up 3% Y/Y; Powersports PAC and OEM Engines up 2% to 7% Y/Y; Marine up 15% to 20% Y/Y; Total Company Revenues up 7% to 11% Y/Y; Normalized EBITDA up 19% to 23% Y/Y; Normalized EPS 13% to 19% Y/Y & Net Income of $340-365M.

