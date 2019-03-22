Caleres down ~7% on Q4 earnings miss

Caleres (CAL -6.8% ) fell short of forecasts for Q4, even as its newly-expanded brand portfolio posted double-digit sales growth.

Q4 consolidated sales increase 2.5% to $720.3M Y/Y; Brand Portfolio sales of $355.1M were up 14.8%, including Vionic.

Famous Footwear same-store-sales were up 1.1%, with sales down 7% to $365.2M, as Q4 2017 included an additional week.

Gross margin declines ~190bps to 39.9%, and operating margin is down 100bps to 2.8%

Number of stores is down from 1,262 to 1,221

Expects 2019 sales of $3B-$3.05B, with Brand Portfolio sales up low- to mid-teens, including acquisitions; Famous Footwear same-store-sales up low- to mid-single digits; forecast adj. EPS of ~$2.45 to $2.55

Previously: Caleres misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (March 21)