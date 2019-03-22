Citigroup said to sack 8 traders after Hong Kong stocks probe: Bloomberg

Citigroup (C -3.9% ) fired eight equities traders in Hong Kong and suspended three others after an internal investigation into its dealings with some clients, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Among those who have left are Philip Shaw, a senior equities executive in Hong Kong, and trader Cindy Lui.

Citigroup were examining whether certain traders properly disclosed the bank's own financial interest when facilitating equity trades.

"A review of Hong Kong-based cash equities execution identified personal conduct that didn't meet our standards and we have taken appropriate action," Citi spokesman James Griffiths told Bloomberg.

The bank has introduced "enhanced regional procedures and controls" to improve transparency an make sure it's complying with regulations, he said.