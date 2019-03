Vanguard declares quarterly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) - $0.5238. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.86%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) - $0.5745. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.52%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) - $0.3762. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) - $0.1766. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.20%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) - $0.1392. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) - $0.1679. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.48%.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) - $0.4804. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.79%.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) - $0.6516. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.28%.

Payable Mar 28; for shareholders of record Mar 26; ex-div Mar 25. 30-Day SEC yield as of Feb 28.

Press Release