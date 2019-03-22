Buying panic in bonds sinks banks

Behind today's big move down in bond yields was a plunge in the German PMI to its weakest level since 2012. That sent the German 10-year Bund yield down into negative territory.

Alongside, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is off more than nine basis points to 2.44% - its lowest print in more than two years. That pretty much makes the U.S. yield curve flat (the 2-year is at 2.34%, and the Fed Funds target is 2.25%-2.5%). TLT +1.35% , TBT -2.7%

While the major U.S. averages are down about 1% , the financial sector (XLF -2.3% ) is being hit way harder. The SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE -3.4% ), The SPDR Bank ETF (KBE -3.3% ).