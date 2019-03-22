DHS warns on Medtronic implanted defibrillator vulnerability

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issues an advisory to citizens with Medtronic's (MDT -0.6% ) implantable defibrillators to keep their monitors and programmers updated and in sight due to the risk of cyber attack by hackers.

About 20 of the company's devices are vulnerable, including 16 implantable defibrillators, because they do not employ formal authentication or authorization protections.

The risk appears small since a would-be attacker must be physically near the device to alter its settings.

Medtronic is discouraging patients from plugging USB drives or other unauthorized accessories into the products.