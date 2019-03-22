Best Buy upped at Oppenheimer as investors don't fully appreciate changes

Best Buy (BBY +1.3% ) opens higher after Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with an $86 price target, saying investors are still not fully embracing the company's improved sales and earnings power.

BBY "has undergone a significant transformation, whereby it evolved from a traditional chain of large-format superstores to one of retail's preeminent omni-channel operators, which utilizes digital well as a means to connect better with consumers and enhance underlying disciplines," Oppenheimer's Brian Nagel writes.

With online sales now consistently representing ~16% of BBY's domestic revenue, Nagel believes e-commerce is now a key sales driver.

Oppenheimer bumps its FY 2019 and 2020 EPS guidance for BBY to $5.70 and $6.18, respectively, vs. $5.54 and $5.80 previously.