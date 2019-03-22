More on Canacol Energy Q4 results

Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF +2.4% ) says that Q4 realized contractual gas sales is +40% to 119.3 MMscfpd

Additionally, average gas sales price (net of transportation expenses) of $4.95/Mcf for Q4 2018 was higher than Q3 2018 ($4.80/Mcf) and prior guidance ($4.75/Mcf),

Natural gas netback of $3.92/Mcf for Q4 2018, which is a margin in excess of 79%

Natural gas and crude oil revenues increased 28% Y/Y to $50.7M, mainly attributable to the increase of natural gas production, offset by a decrease of crude oil production.

Fund from operations increased 73% to $28.7M, despite decrease in Colombia oil production due to the sale of most of conventional oil assets.

Previously: Canacol Energy reports Q4 results (March 21)