Conatus flop fails to move NASH players

The broad market's down move notwithstanding, most companies working on NASH therapies have moved in lockstep with market following Conatus Pharmaceuticals' (CNAT -56%) failed Phase 3 study of emricasan. Many times investors perceive that one company's pain is another's gain.
Galectin Therapeutics (GALT +4.5%) is the lone exception, albeit on low volume.
Selected tickers: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL -0.8%), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX -5.4%), Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF -1.5%), Lipocine (LPCN -1.7%), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -1.9%), CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY -3.6%), Gilead Sciences (GILD -0.4%), Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -2%), Genfit SA (OTCPK:GNFTF -2%), Allergan (AGN -1.6%), Merck (MRK -0.5%), Wave Life Sciences (WVE -0.1%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox