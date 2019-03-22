GM confirms it will make new EV in Michigan

General Motors (GM -1.6% ) confirms it's investing $300M in its Orion plant outside of Detroit to produce a new Chevrolet electric vehicle that it had previously slated to produce outside of the U.S.

The move will bring 400 jobs to the plant that's currently making the Bolt EV.

The new vehicle will be based off an advanced version of the same vehicle architecture as the Bolt EV.

GM also said the USMCA--the revised version of Nafta--figured into the decision to make the new vehicle at the Orion plant.

The $300M investment is part of GM's commitment to invest a total of $1.8B in its U.S. manufacturing operations, creating 700 new jobs and supporting 28,000 jobs across six states, the company says.

