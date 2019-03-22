Sonic Foundry tanks on preliminary Q1 results

Sonic Foundry (OTCPK:SOFO) reports billings of $6.1M (-20% Y/Y) in Q119.

Total revenues were $7.5M ($8.4M without distribution impact) vs. a $8.9M in the Q118.

Gross margin was $5.7M or 75% of sales compared to $6.5M, or 73% of sales year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.2)M ($(0.56)M without distribution impact), compared to $(0.34)M in the Q118.

Net loss of $(1.8)M ($(1.1)M without distribution impact), or $(0.36) per share compared to net income of $0.32M, or $0.06 per share in the Q118 (net income in the Q118 benefited from a tax gain of $1.3M related to tax legislation changes in Dec. 2017).

Press Release