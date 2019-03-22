Chipotle edges higher as Wedbush abandons bearish view

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +0.6% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with a $640 price target, hiked from $500, at Wedbush, which no longer sees risk to near- and medium-term same-store sales growth.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan says he is no longer bearish on the restaurant chain, and says his channel checks with stores suggests Q1 same-store sales growth was 6.6%, in-line with consensus expectations, caused by digital/delivery and marketing pushes which are driving brand loyalty.

"We view loyalty as a compelling value, with 10-11 transactions equating to a free entrée at CMG's current in-store average check of ~$12," Seytan writes. "Therefore, we believe the adoption/use of loyalty could sustain Y/Y growth rates in digital at levels we previously believed were unrealistic."

Earlier: Chipotle price target raised to Street-high $770 at Argus (Mar. 21)