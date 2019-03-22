RTW Retailwinds reports Q4 net loss; shares slide ~7%

RTW Retailwinds (RTW -7.2% ) says that though Q4 results were in line with updated guidance, the company witnessed slowness in January, decline in traffic & new customer acquisition as well as decreased product acceptance in SoHo Jeans sub-brand

Sales declines 11% Y/Y to 247.3M; comparable store sales decreased 1.5%, representing a decline in brick-and-mortar business, partially offset by Fashion to Figure brand growth.

Gross margin declines ~70bps to 28.8%; posts operating loss of $1.6M vs. income of $5.0M, and net loss of $3.6M as compared to income of $4.7M

The company, ended the quarter with 411 stores

For Q1 2019, expects net sales to decrease in high single-digit range, due to reduced store count, and lower comparable store sales in mid single-digits; gross margin is expected to decrease 100 to 150bps

For FY 2019, the company expects to open ~8 New York & Company stores and 8 Fashion to Figure stores, remodel/refresh 8 existing stores, and close 15 to 20 stores, ending year with ~407 to 412 stores.

