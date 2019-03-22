Freddie sees real estate market "thawing" this spring

Freddie Mac's March forecast sees single-family mortgage originations rising 1.6% to $1.67T in 2019 and remaining at a similar level in 2020.
Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater describes the real estate market as "thawing," and adds that "rising sales demand coupled with more inventory than previous spring seasons suggests that the housing market is in the early stages of regaining momentum.”
Among other facets of the forecast:
Total housing starts of 1.27M units in 2019 and 1.33M units in 2020.
Total home sales reaching 5.94M in 2019 and 6.14M next year.
30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaging 4.5% this year and 4.8% in 2020.
Lowers Q1 GDP rate forecast to 1.2%; sees overall GDP growth of 2.0% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020.
