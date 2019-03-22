Freddie sees real estate market "thawing" this spring

Freddie Mac's March forecast sees single-family mortgage originations rising 1.6% to $1.67T in 2019 and remaining at a similar level in 2020.

Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater describes the real estate market as "thawing," and adds that "rising sales demand coupled with more inventory than previous spring seasons suggests that the housing market is in the early stages of regaining momentum.”

Among other facets of the forecast: