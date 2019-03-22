UK Uber drivers sue for personal data

Uber (UBER) drivers in the UK are suing over allegations the company continuously breaks the GDPR data privacy violations.

The EU's Global Data Protection Regulation gives individuals the right to access any personal data held by a company even if that company is their employer. Companies have a month to respond to the request.

The drivers say Uber has repeatedly ignored requests for personal information including time logged into the platform, individual GPS data, and trip ratings.

UK drivers are also involved in a separate case fighting to receive legal employee status that comes with more worker rights.

Uber says it sometimes can't provide data because it either doesn't exist or disclosing the data would infringe on the rights of another person.