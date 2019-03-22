China Mobile -1.9% as analysts pull back following earnings

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) is off 1.9% following analyst reaction to its earnings, where it topped expectations but failed to issue much clarity on its 5G capital spending plans.

Shares fell 5% on NYSE yesterday, and the stock is shedding a few bulls from its corner.

Bullish CLSA downgraded the shares to Outperform.

Meanwhile two others have headed to the sidelines. HSBC has downgraded to Hold, and set its price target at HK$85 (implying 3.8% upside).

And Bank of China International also cut to Hold, and set its price target to HK$86.