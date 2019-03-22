More on Dynagas LNG Partners Q4 earnings

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG -5.7% ) reports Q4 sales of ~$31M, down 10% Y/Y due to lower revenues earned on the Arctic Aurora & Ob River, as well as 16.85 off-hire days of the Lena River, partially offset by higher Clean Energy sales

Time charter equivalent declines 7.2%, with average number of vessels unchanged at 6

Posts net loss of $0.9M as compared to income of $5.6M, and adj. net income declines 83% to $1.3M; adjusted EBITDA declines ~20% to $21.6M

Distributable Cash Flow was $5.5M,

Total indebtedness stood at $722.8M, with Cash and cash equivalents of $109.9M

