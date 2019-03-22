Alibaba, Tencent team to take on Didi

Alibaba (BABA -2.4% ), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF), Suning, and car makers set up a $1.5B Chinese ride-hailing venture to take on regional giant Didi Chuxing (DIDI).

Chongqing Changan Automobile says it chipped in $238.36M into the investment company. Automakers FAW and Dongfeng Motor are also involved, and the three will each have a 15% stake. Suning will get the largest piece at 19% while Alibaba and Tencent split the remainder.

Didi takes 90% of the bookings in the $23B Chinese ride-hail market, according to Bain & Co. research. Did has financial backing from SoftBank and Uber plus JVs with BAIC and Volkswagen.